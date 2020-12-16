Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jennifer Lopez reveals how she's kept her spirits up in 2020

American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the coronavirus quarantine and coming face-to-face with all of the challenges presented by the year 2020.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 14:22 IST
Jennifer Lopez reveals how she's kept her spirits up in 2020
Jennifer Lopez. Image Credit: ANI

American actor-singer Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about the coronavirus quarantine and coming face-to-face with all of the challenges presented by the year 2020. According to Fox News, the 51-year-old star told CBS, "I think all of us during the quarantine was a little bit afraid of the kids just sitting in front of their electronics all day."

The 'Hustlers' star is mother to 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. As per Fox News, to keep everyone occupied, Lopez and her kiddos would spend time outdoors, playing Wiffle ball or holding painting parties.

Like many, however, the multihyphenate appreciated spending extra time with her family. "For quarantine and being inside the house, it was just spending time together and doing movie time and having dinner together every night, which we don't get to do all the time, and I think a lot of families don't get to do that as much as they want," she shared.

Between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and more, the stress- year 2020 wore on everyone, Lopez included; the actor has a strategy for keeping her spirits up, however. "For me, when I'm in pain or things are tough, I feel like the more of a positive mindset that I can keep and an attitude of gratitude is key to realizing life is going to be OK," the 'Money Train' star told CBS.

She added: "Just being grateful for the things we do have and keeping ourselves on track in that way." Lopez has managed to keep herself rather busy during the lockdown.

In September, she released 'Pa Ti,' a collaboration with Maluma, followed by the release of 'In the Morning' last month. She also recently performed at the American Music Awards and announced the upcoming launch of a beauty line. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fluidra sees further sales growth in 2021 after boom year for pools

After a boom year for the swimming pool industry, Spains Fluidra expects sales to slow slightly in 2021, but still grow more than 5 as the cocooning-at-home trend prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic is sustained.Chief Executive Officer Bruce ...

NCBN playing caste politics to provoke people of Andhra: Gadikota Srikanth Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Government Chief Whip and YSRCP leader Gadikota Srikanth Reddy on Tuesday slammed Telugu Desam Party TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, saying that he is playing caste politics to provoke the people of the state. While addressing...

Euro zone economy exceeded expectations in Dec but still shrank -PMI

Euro zone economic performance far exceeded expectations this month - although it still contracted slightly - as a second wave of coronavirus infections and renewed lockdowns had less of an impact than earlier in the year, a survey showed. ...

Militant attacks force 570,000 to flee homes in northern Mozambique, president says

Militants have forced 570,000 people to flee their homes in Mozambiques northern Cabo Delgado province, President Filipe Nyusi said on Wednesday, vowing to defeat insurgents who stepped up attacks since pledging loyalty to Islamic State las...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020