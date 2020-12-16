Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lily James, Sebastian Stan to star in series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Hollywood stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan will be playing Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in an upcoming Hulu series about their notorious sex tape scandal. Rogen will also produce the show with his creative partner Evan Goldberg, alongside Dylan Sellers and Annapurnas Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.James most recently featured Netflix drama Rebecca, opposite Armie Hammer.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:16 IST
Lily James, Sebastian Stan to star in series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee

Hollywood stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan will be playing Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in an upcoming Hulu series about their notorious sex tape scandal. Currently titled ''Pam & Tommy'', the series will track the relationship between ''Baywatch'' star Anderson and ''Motley Crue'' drummer Lee, who married less than a week after they met in 1995.

''I, Tonya'' director Craig Gillespie is on board to direct this show. Rob Siegel will serve as the writer, reported Deadline. The eight-episode series will tackle the scandal around their sex tape, which they made during their honeymoon. The couple, who divorced in 1998, had later sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and eventually reached a settlement under which the tape became public again.

Actor Seth Rogen will also star in the show as the man who stole the tape and made it public. Rogen will also produce the show with his creative partner Evan Goldberg, alongside Dylan Sellers and Annapurna’s Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

James most recently featured Netflix drama ''Rebecca'', opposite Armie Hammer. She will next star in ''The Dig'' on Netflix and ''What’s Love Got to Do With It''. Stan is set to reprise his role of the Winter Soldier in Marvel’s ''Falcon and the Winter Soldier'' series, which will premiere on January 2021..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi, Cong members walk out of meeting of Parliament panel on Defence: Sources.PTI SKC RT

Rahul Gandhi, Cong members walk out of meeting of Parliament panel on Defence Sources.PTI SKC RT...

Govt approves assistance of about Rs 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs CCEA, approved assistance of about Rs. 3,500 crore for sugarcane farmers Ganna Kisan on Wednesday. In the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CCEA decided that government will incur...

Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November

British inflation slowed sharply in November after clothing retailers slashed prices by the most in a decade as consumer demand remained patchy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Consumer prices rose 0.3 in annual terms, after a 0.7 increase in...

German bond yields rise to one-week high after positive PMI surprises

Germanys 10-year bond yields rose to their highest in a week on Wednesday as data pointed to better-than-expected business activity in the euro zone this month, denting demand for safe-haven assets. Euro area business activity nearly return...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020