Frozen 3 theories revealed, creators share thoughts on movie’s possibilities

The release of Frozen movie in 2013 followed by Frozen 2 in 2019 garnered severe acclamations and positive reviews from various parts of the world. Now the Frozen lovers are full-heartedly waiting to get the renewal updates on Frozen 3.

Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global box office. Thus, the movie turned out as the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time. With this huge success, the movie creators are reportedly looking forward to making Frozen 3 to do more business and present a remarkable movie to Frozen lovers.

Frozen 2 writers, Marc Smith said to Collider on Frozen 3, "We have not had that discussion. I think Frozen II is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that."

The Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee hinted that Frozen 3 could end the story of Anna and Elsa."For us, this feels like what we set out to accomplish. It feels like the end, but the first one felt like the end when we did it. We don't know. I think, right now, it feels like the end," she said.

Although the synopsis for Frozen 3 is yet to be revealed, still the rumor is up in the web world that Elsa will finally fall in love with Honeymarenin the third movie. Screenrant recently reported that Honeymaren is likely to return in Frozen 3 as Elsa's girlfriend based on the fact that the two characters share a brief moment of chemistry within Frozen 2.

Frozen 2 focused on the relationship between Arendelle protagonists and the Northuldra tribe. Frozen 3 could show all the characters by bringing backFrozen's villain Prince Hans added with Anna or Elsa's children.

(Yet to be renewed) Frozen 3 is likely to see a royal wedding and the viewers may be amazed seeing the Queen of Arendelle, Anna having a lavish wedding. Kristoff tried on multiple occasions to propose to Anna in Frozen 2 but there were some hindrances for the couple to join hand.

Frozen enthusiasts across the world are avidly waiting for the renewal of third movie. Stay with Devdiscourse to get more updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

