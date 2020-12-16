Saif Ali Khan dons hat of political leader in first look poster of 'Tandav'
Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday dropped the first look poster of Ali Abbas Zafar's new political-drama 'Tandav' featuring superstar Saif Ali Khan.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:17 IST
Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday dropped the first look poster of Ali Abbas Zafar's new political-drama 'Tandav' featuring superstar Saif Ali Khan. The poster that was shared on social media accounts of the online streamer, sees Khan in the role of a political leader.
The poster captures a shot from behind of the 'Sacred Games' actor raising his fist up in the air. A large crowd is seen standing in front of Saif in the poster. "Get ready, we are about to enter Tandav mode #TandavOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow," Amazon Prime Video wrote in the caption.
The teaser of the new web-show will be released on Thursday. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tandav,' will be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. (ANI)
