Saif Ali Khan dons hat of political leader in first look poster of 'Tandav'

Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday dropped the first look poster of Ali Abbas Zafar's new political-drama 'Tandav' featuring superstar Saif Ali Khan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:17 IST
First look poster of 'Tandav' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

The poster captures a shot from behind of the 'Sacred Games' actor raising his fist up in the air. A large crowd is seen standing in front of Saif in the poster. "Get ready, we are about to enter Tandav mode #TandavOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow," Amazon Prime Video wrote in the caption.

The teaser of the new web-show will be released on Thursday. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tandav,' will be released on Amazon Prime Video in 2021. (ANI)

