Left Menu
Development News Edition

Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account hacked, actor files FIR with Maha Cyber

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday said her Instagram account has been hacked, following which she has filed an FIR with Maharashtra Cyber, the state polices cyber wing. In a subsequent tweet, Matondkar said she has filed a First Information Report FIR with Maharashtra Cyber about the account hack, adding women must not take cyber crimes lightly.Cyber crimes is not something that women should take lightly..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:20 IST
Urmila Matondkar's Instagram account hacked, actor files FIR with Maha Cyber

Actor-politician Urmila Matondkar on Wednesday said her Instagram account has been hacked, following which she has filed an FIR with Maharashtra Cyber, the state police's cyber wing. Matondkar took to Twitter to report that her Instagram profile was compromised after she responded to a direct message (DM) on the photo-video sharing app.

''My Instagram account has been hacked @instagram. First they DM you and ask to follow a few steps and verify the account and then it gets hacked. Really!? #NotDone,'' the 46-year-old actor wrote on the microblogging site. In a subsequent tweet, Matondkar said she has filed a First Information Report (FIR) with Maharashtra Cyber about the account hack, adding women must not take ''cyber crimes'' lightly.

'''Cyber crimes' is not something that women should take lightly.. as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1,'' she said. Posts from Matondkar's Instagram account were wiped out, with the display name changed to ''Instagram Support''.

''This is an automated message sent to you. If you have infringed copyright, you will receive an automated message,'' the message read on her profile. Matondkar, who had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from north Mumbai constituency as a Congress candidate, recently joined the Shiv Sena..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala local body polls: Ruling LDF surges ahead, BJP on way to better its 2015 show

Eds Adding details Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16 PTI The ruling CPIM-led LDF in Kerala on Wednesday appeared to make a sweep of the local body polls in the state, while the BJP seemed to have made some gains, leading in Pandalam, the centre of...

ISRO sets up dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness

A dedicated control centre for Space Situational Awareness SSA activities in the country, aimed at monitoring, tracking and protecting Indias space assets, has been set up here,the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Wednesday. ISRO ...

Woman set afire by neighbours in UP dies during treatment

A 21-year-old woman, who was set afire allegedly by her neighbours over a property dispute about two months ago, died during treatment, police said on Wednesday. Five people had barged into the house of Nirmala on the night of October 23 an...

COVID has exposed inequalities in short time; human should work with not against nature: UNDP report

The COVID-19 pandemic took little time to expose the inequalities as well as weaknesses in social and economic systems, which has threatened human development, which calls for a greater need to work with and not against the nature, the UNDP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020