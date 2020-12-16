Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chihuahua dog missing for 5 years in California is found

The tiny dog was reunited with her owner on thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.Having Sweet-Pea back means the world to me, owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.AP RUP RUP.

PTI | California | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:46 IST
Chihuahua dog missing for 5 years in California is found

A Chihuahua dog named Sweet-Pea who went missing five years ago in Southern California has been found and is back home. The tiny dog was reunited with her owner on thanks to microchip identification, KNBC-TV reported Tuesday.

Sweet-Pea went missing in the city of Compton in 2015. The Inland Valley Humane Society found her about 30 miles (48 kilometers) away in the community of Covina. Sweet-Pea appeared to have been well-cared for during her long absence, KNBC-TV reported. There were no immediate details disclosed about where the dog stayed while away from her owner.

Having Sweet-Pea back “means the world to me,” owner Ursula Lopez told KNBC-TV.(AP) RUP RUP.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's Bharat Biotech's Phase I result shows coronavirus vaccine safe

An Indian government-backed COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and triggered immune responses during an ongoing early-stage trial, the company involved in the study said in a statement on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech, the private company deve...

WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

A German scientist who is part of a small team of experts assembled by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where th...

Afghan-Taliban delegation meets Pakistan's foreign minister; discusses Afghan peace process

A high-level delegation of the Afghan Taliban, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday and discussed the Afghan peace process, amid growing incidents of violence in the war-to...

India has extremely high tariffs: USTR Lighthizer

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said India has extremely high tariffs and reducing import duties for certain American goods would help in boosting bilateral trade. Lighthizer also indicated that the change in administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020