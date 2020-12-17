Left Menu
EU's von der Leyen says COVID-19 vaccinations in EU to start on Dec. 27, 28, 29

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:39 IST
European Union countries will begin inoculating people against the new coronavirus from Dec. 27, the head of the EU commission said on Thursday.

"On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter. She had previously called for a coordinated start to inoculations on the same day in all 27 EU countries.

