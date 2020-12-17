The Last Kingdom Season 5 likely to show Aelflaed losing life if Edward discovers her conspiracy

We all are aware that The Last Kingdom has been renewed for Season 5 at Netflix this year. Although there is no official release date for the fifth season, still the series enthusiasts can expect it by the end of 2021.

Devdiscourse updated in the previous post on Last Kingdom Season 5 that the cast and crew have commenced sharing behind-the-scene photographs over social media just after the starting of its filming. This gives The Last Kingdom enthusiasts huge inspiration and forbearance to control their aggression for Season 5. We notified you that the team already reached its previous filming spot in Hungary.

Fans have been discussing these days if The Last Kingdom Season 5 will show Aelflaed (played by Amelia Clarkson) being killed in a revenge plot. The viewers know that King Edward's (Timothy Innes) wife Aelflaed played a vital role in the previous season. The paired tied knot against Edward's will and had a son together, who Aelflaed believed was the rightful heir to the throne.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 can show the pair pay price for their deceit as her father Aethelhelm (Adrian Schiller) badly hate Edward's family. In order to silence Aelswith (Eliza Butterworth), Aethelhelm had told his daughter of a plan to poison her, using flowers from the castle grounds, Express reminds. He warned Aelflaed not to drink the poisoned water but offered some to Aelswith, who became very ill at the end of the season.

Now fans are wondering if she will be seen living in The Last Kingdom Season 5 and whether Edward will see the true character of his wife Aelflaed. As Edward had never been in a good relationship with his wife, he may not feel compassion for her. He can order death penalty if he discovers she was involved in the conspiracy to kill his own mother.

On the other hand, the ending of The Last Kingdom Season 4 raised plenty of questions to be answered in Season 5. The series tells the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), who has had many wives and lovers across the series. Fans are wondering what happened to his first wife Mildrith (Amy Wren), and whether she will return in The Last Kingdom Season 5.

Uhtred's goal of taking back Bebbanburg might take place in The Last Kingdom Season 5. New foes are expected to arise. The imminent season may been seen taking Uhtred to Bebbanburg or he might stand with Wessex for another war.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

