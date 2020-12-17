Left Menu
Reputed mobster admits assaulting 'Real Housewives' hubby

John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.Prosecutors allege the former husband of cast member Dina Manzo, Thomas Manzo, hired Perna to assault his ex-wifes then boyfriend.

17-12-2020
A reputed mobster admitted assaulting the then-boyfriend and now husband of a former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member in exchange for a deeply discounted lavish wedding reception. John Perna, 43, of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.

Prosecutors allege the former husband of cast member Dina Manzo, Thomas Manzo, hired Perna to assault his ex-wife's then boyfriend. Perna is part of the Lucchese organised crime family and carried out the assault with a member of his crew in July 2015, prosecutors said. Authorities said a month later, Perna held a wedding reception for 330 guests at Thomas Manzo's Brownstone Restaurant in Paterson for “a fraction of the price.” Many of the guests were members of the Lucchese crime family, according to prosecutors.

Perna faces up to 20 years in prison and a USD 250,000 fine when he's sentenced on April 28. Thomas Manzo has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity. He is awaiting trial.

Dina Manzo left the Bravo reality series in 2015 and she married Dave Cantin in June 2017.(AP) RUP RUP.

