Dhanush joins cast of Russo brothers' 'The Gray Man',

Dhanush, known for movies such as Aadukalam and Raanjhanaa, is set to make his debut in Hollywood as the actor has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-starrer The Gray Man.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-12-2020 12:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 12:47 IST
Dhanush, known for movies such as ''Aadukalam'' and ''Raanjhanaa'', is set to make his debut in Hollywood as the actor has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-starrer ''The Gray Man''. The 37-year-old actor shared the news in a statement posted on his official Twitter handle.

''Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years. Love you all. Spread love,'' Dhanush said. The movie, set up at Netflix by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry (Gosling).

It follows Gentry as he is hunted across the world by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former member of Gentry’s CIA team. Dhanush joins the cast along with ''Narcos'' star Wagner Moura, ''Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'' child actor Julia Butters and ''Game of Thrones'' alum Jessica Henwick, Netflix said in a post on Twitter.

The details of their character have been kept under wraps. ''The Gray Man'' will also feature actor Ana de Armas in a pivotal role. Netflix aims is to create a new franchise with a James Bond level of scale and a budget upward of USD 200 million.

Anthony and Joe Russo will be producing the project through their AGBO banner. Joe Russo wrote the script, with ''Avengers: Endgame'' screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely polishing the final draft.

AGBO’s Mike Larocca, along with Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum for Roth Kirschenbaum, are also on board as producers. The makers are planning to start the filming in January in Los Angeles while international locations are still being finalised.

Dhanush has previously featured in 2018's English-language movie ''The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir'', directed by Ken Scott. He is currently working on filmmaker Aanad L Rai's ''Atrangi Re'', opposite Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan..

