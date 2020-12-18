Platinum Evara's Latest Collection for Women Who Make the Rare Choice To #RiseWithGrace

Exquisitely crafted, each piece of platinum jewellery is a reflection of the modern woman’s outlook towards the future based on strength, resilience, optimism, compassion and empathy Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir) Billions of years ago a meteorite crash left behind remnants of precious white metal - ‘Platinum’! Born of the stars, platinum is found in extremely limited quantities on Earth and is 30 times rarer than gold, adding a whole new dimension of exclusivity to this precious metal. Rarity, strength, endurance are key attributes that this metal is known for and make it the perfect match for the young women of today. These are the qualities that have held us in good stead through these trying times and young women mirror them. In this past year and as we move forward, they have been a shining example of these aspirational qualities, a beacon of hope for all. Through some really difficult times, they have navigated their way forward by rising to the occasion with grace. Staying rooted in their values, standing strong, being resilient while spreading optimism, compassion, and empathy where it was needed the most. Whether we look at Jacinda Arden or many more examples back home in an extraordinary year, they came through. In a time where humankind witnessed new challenges, experienced a new level of chaos, a few women chose to act with courage, find the strength within, hold the ones they care about close, with compassion and empathy. They stepped up to live with resilience as the crisis consumed a world, they were so familiar with, paving newer paths and creating a brighter tomorrow.

And so true to the role they played, and the beliefs they held close, the latest collection of Platinum Evara takes inspiration from the cosmic phenomenon of a supernova, the explosion of a star. Creating bright, all-encompassing, brimming sources of energy. Not very different from the modern woman who in her own way is a source of energy, positivity, and possibilities. The design palette is a mix of facets, disruptive lines and frames that create an illusion of volume. Along with defining edges, enveloping, and refracting forms. Angular, edgy, and yet dimensionally fluid with circular forms, curves and grooves, each design in the collection is a fitting homage to a woman who rises with grace, every single time. The pieces range from statement platinum rings, intricately designed platinum necklaces, and even stunning essential jewellery like earrings and bracelets. The collection has been unveiled by six popular style icons, showcasing their favourite picks from the collection and styling tips with the pieces. The women leading a distinctive style coalition include leading lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur Masoom Minawala, celebrity stylist Sanjana Batra, luxury lifestyle influencer Aayushi Bangur, South Indian actresses Mrinalini Ravi and Nikki Galrani and Yoga guru Pradaini Surva. The content captures myriad ways to style the new collection, showcasing the versatility of the pieces that are sure to elevate every single look.Platinum Evara Earrings An interesting collaboration with Vogue to celebrate the campaign theme of #RiseWithGrace pushes this initiative a notch higher. Through a video, Priyanka Kapadia – Fashion Director at Vogue, celebrates the rare spirit of women who continue to stand tall against all odds. As part of the collaboration, she will also host an Instagram live session with the audience, highlighting her top 10 picks and style tips.

Here are a few of our favourite picks in the meantime and what they signify for the modern women of today: Breaking away from their path and starting all over again, these diamond-studded platinum arcs signify her courage to step away from what’s familiar and doesn't align with her values. It represents the way she upholds everything she believes in, even if at times that means letting go of a path that doesn't feel true to her. Staying rooted yet branching out seamlessly, these leaves emerge from a diamond-studded stem. These earrings mimic her journey of moving towards new horizons while staying centered in courage. Symbols resilience, these diamond-studded squares represent her compassion in testing times. The band moving through them signifies the way she steers through every bend in the road. Held together by a platinum band, the two contrasting triangles portray yin and yang - reflecting the way she holds herself together through the good times and bad. The diamond-studded hexagonal motifs opening up reflect how she emerges stronger from it all, ready to take anything on. Click here to explore more designs from the collection, available at leading jewellery retail stores across India. About Platinum Guild International (PGI) Platinum Guild International (PGI) is a marketing organisation with the vision to develop the global platinum jewellery market as a new demand source for platinum. It was formed in 1975 with specialist teams dedicated to growing the global platinum jewellery market through consumer and trade-facing programmes in the four key jewellery markets of China, India, Japan and USA. Since then, jewellery development has demonstrated a strong track record in delivering results.

Through various programmes, both direct-to-consumer and in collaboration with jewellery retailers and manufacturers, PGI creates consumer ounce demand by first identifying opportunities for platinum in jewellery, and then developing them with partners. It also aims to build an enduring commitment to platinum in jewellery. PGI’s consumer marketing and educational programmes are focused on developing awareness and an appreciation for platinum’s unique properties as a precious metal for fine jewellery.

In addition, PGI works globally with collaborative partners running extensive marketing programmes in the four main platinum jewellery markets of China, Japan, USA and India. These markets are staffed with experts in strategic planning, marketing, retail, design and business development. Since 2015 PGI has been headquartered in Hong Kong. PGI is funded by the leading platinum producers of South Africa, as well as through co-funded programmes with the jewellery industry.

Purity Assurance Program PGI has partnered with TUV India Pvt Ltd to implement a robust audit programme to ensure the purity of platinum under its programme. TUV is one of the country’s first certification bodies and has been closely associated with the quality revolution in India. Under Platinum Guild India’s quality assurance programme, each individual piece of jewellery has an assured purity as high as 95%. And as a proof of this assurance, every piece is stamped ‘Pt950’ and comes with a tamper-proof quality assurance card that distinguishes authentic platinum from other jewellery.

A Unique Identification Number is also stamped on the jewellery in addition to the detailed description of the piece you choose for yourself. Our quality assurance programme is in place to ensure transparency and that the platinum the consumer buys is of the highest quality. After all, that is what true value is all about. Image 1: Platinum Necklace from Platinum Evara Image 2: Platinum Earrings from Platinum Evara Image 3: Platinum Bracelet from Platinum Evara Image 4: Platinum Ring from Platinum Evara PWR PWR.