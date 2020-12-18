Black Clover Chapter 276: Yuno can face Zenon, possibility of cool magical fights

The manga lovers are quite excited as they are just two days behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 276. Fans expect the fight between the Magic Knights and the antagonists to continue in the imminent chapter. Read further to get the latest updates on it.

The spoilers and raw scans for Black Clover Chapter 276 have been leaked out. It seems that the imminent chapter will follow the similar pattern as One Piece. The Korean scans can be the first manga iteration that the manga lovers get to read.

The matchups for Zenon, Dante and Vanica have been revealed and Black Clover 276 chapter will show some cool magical fights for sure. Asta and Liebe were missing in action as the Black Bulls squad takes on the dark triad at the Spade Kingdom to rescue Yami and William, BlockToro reported.

Yuki Tabata has intended something big for the manga storyline. Thus, it's tough for the manga lovers to predict what they can see in Black Clover Chapter 276. The upcoming one will focus on Mereoleona as he took on the big demon by herself.

On the other hand, Black Clover Chapter 276 will show the captains losing badly against the dark triad leaders. Rill and Charlotte seems not being able to defeat Vanica. They can be thrashed until the reinforcements arrive in the form of Elves.

Yuno is likely to face Zenon first in Black Clover Chapter 276. According to EconoTimes, Nacht will be there to back up Yuno, but it is still a scary fight, especially because they are on the enemy's ground.

Asta is likely to arrive soon in Black Clover Chapter 276 and he could unleash his power after fusion with Liebe. They can be successful in rescuing Yami and Vangeance and Asta will play a big part in it. It is possible for Noelle to make her heroic entry in Chapter 276 in Black Clover.

The battle has begun between the Magic Knights and the devils of the Spade Kingdom. The battle continues in Black Clover Chapter 276 after the weekly schedule of this manga.

Black Clover Chapter 276 is set to be out on Sunday, December 20. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

There are leaked images of the possible key visual but I DONT KNOW if its real. Ill post it below👇 — Moe🌑 (@MoeSand_) December 17, 2020

