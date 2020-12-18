Left Menu
Michael Stuhlbarg joins Hulu limited series ‘Dopesick’

Your Honor actor Michael Stuhlbarg has boarded the cast of Michael Keaton-led Hulu limited series Dopesick, based on author Beth Macys bestselling book of the same name. Stuhlbarg will essay the role of Richard Sackler, the son of Purdue Pharma founder Raymond Sackler and nephew of famed medical advertising guru Arthur Sackler.

18-12-2020
''Your Honor'' actor Michael Stuhlbarg has boarded the cast of Michael Keaton-led Hulu limited series ''Dopesick'', based on author Beth Macy’s bestselling book of the same name. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the eight-episode series is written by Danny Strong and directed by Barry Levinson.

The show is described as an ambitious, harrowing and compelling look into the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction. '''Dopesick' takes viewers from a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA, and to the opulence of 'one percenter' Big Pharma Manhattan. The unsparing yet deeply human portraits of the various affected families and their intersecting stories hold up a mirror to where America is right now, while shining a hopeful light on the heroes battling the worst drug epidemic in American history,'' the synopsis read.

The series features Keaton as Samuel Finnix, an old-school doctor who finds himself embroiled in Big Pharma's deadly secret. Stuhlbarg will essay the role of Richard Sackler, the son of Purdue Pharma founder Raymond Sackler and nephew of famed medical advertising guru Arthur Sackler. Richard oversaw the development and marketing of OxyContin. Actors Peter Sarsgaard, Kaitlyn Dever, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson, John Hoogenakker, Philippa Soo, Jake McDorman, Ray McKinnon and Cleopatra Coleman round off the cast.

''Dopesick'' is expected to premiere next year..

