Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mausoleum of Rome's first emperor restored and ready to reopen

After decades of neglect, one of ancient Rome's most important monuments, the mausoleum of the first emperor Augustus, has been restored and will reopen early next year, city officials announced on Friday. The mausoleum is the largest circular tomb in the world and was constructed in 28 BC near the banks of the river Tiber to house the remains of Augustus and his heirs, including the emperors Tiberius, Caligula and Claudius.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:41 IST
Mausoleum of Rome's first emperor restored and ready to reopen

After decades of neglect, one of ancient Rome's most important monuments, the mausoleum of the first emperor Augustus, has been restored and will reopen early next year, city officials announced on Friday.

The mausoleum is the largest circular tomb in the world and was constructed in 28 BC near the banks of the river Tiber to house the remains of Augustus and his heirs, including the emperors Tiberius, Caligula and Claudius. "This is an historic moment," Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi told reporters, saying the site would open to tourists on March 1, with entrance free for all until April 21, the day the city marks its founding in 753 BC.

"To reopen a monument like this is a signal of hope as we look with good faith towards the future despite the uncertainties of the pandemic. We need to work for the future and maintain our traditions," she said. Once one of the most magnificent buildings in the city, it underwent many changes after the fall of the Roman empire, at one point becoming a fortified castle, then a hanging garden and subsequently an amphitheatre for bullfighting and firework displays.

At the start of the last century it was transformed into a huge theatre for concerts and operas before the fascist dictator Benito Mussolini ordered the dismantling of the auditorium as he sought to restore the landmarks of ancient Rome. The site fell into disrepair over the years, trees grew from the walls and rubbish filled the pathways.

All that has been cleared and the structure has been made safe thanks to a 10-million-euro ($12.25 million) restoration, partly financed by phone company TIM. Augustus helped transform Rome into a world-class city with his infrastructure projects. On his deathbed, he reportedly said: "Marmoream relinquo, quam latericiam accepi" (I found Rome a city of bricks and left it a city of marble).

The original marble cladding that adorned his tomb was plundered centuries ago and a statue that once towered over the building has long vanished, but tourists will get the chance to glimpse its past glories thanks to virtual reality tours.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal believes Brexit trade deal still possible, says minister

Portugals foreign minister said on Friday he believed a trade deal between Britain and the European Union was still possible and said a close relationship between both sides was essential for the future.I think it a deal is possible, August...

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in the Mendhar and Balakote sectors of Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district.Small arms were fired and shelling with mortars was witnessed.In a similar incident, Pakistan viol...

Lupin gets USFDA nod for marketing generic drug to reduce cholesterol

Drug firm Lupin on Friday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market generic Colesevelam Hydrochloride tablets used for reducing elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The company has received approval to ma...

Premature rollback of RBI policies could derail nascent growth: Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das voted for status quo at the last bi-monthly monetary policy review arguing that premature rollback of policies undertaken to mitigate the impact of the pandemic would be detrimental to nascent growth and recover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020