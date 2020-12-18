Left Menu
Kung Fu Panda 4 renewal updates, Will Po’s son become a Kung Fu master?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:52 IST
Kung Fu Panda 4 renewal updates, Will Po's son become a Kung Fu master?
Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected to come with the giant panda Po Ping’s family and their relationships, which may be more new and interesting to the animated movie lovers. Image Credit: Facebook / Kung Fu Panda

The highly anticipated animated movie Kung Fu Panda is expected to be out with its fourth sequel, but the renewal is yet to be done. If Kung Fu Panda 4 hits the big screen, it will bring remarkable success like the previous movies.

Kung Fu Panda 3 grossed USD 143.5 million in the United States and Canada, and USD 377.6 million in other territories and globally earned USD 521.2 million, which is said to the lowest-grossing movie among the sequels.

Kung Fu Panda fans are eagerly waiting for the last three years to see the fourth instalment. As all the last three sequels focused on Po, Kung Fu Panda 4 is expected to come with the giant panda Po Ping's family and their relationships, which may be more new and interesting to the animated movie lovers. The viewers will be fascinated by watching Po teaching the art of Kung Fu and Chi to his son and later becoming a Kung Fu master. The plot can also show Po, Ping and his son fighting with Kai and mark end to his wrongdoings.

Kung Fu Panda 4 can see some of the returning voice-lending actors such as Jack Black as Po, James Hong as Ping, Dustin Hoffman as the Master- Shifu, Jackie Chan as Monkey, David Cross as Crane, Lucy Liu as Viper, and Angelina Jolie as Tigress.

Many animated lovers may not know what DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg earlier commented on further sequels. The 69-year old American film producer earlier said that the franchise could see three more sequels after Kung Fu Panda 3, bringing it to a six-film series. This obviously refers to the making of Kung Fu Panda 4, Fu Panda 5 and Fu Panda 6.

It seems, fans need to wait further to get a positive confirmation on the making of Kung Fu Panda 4 as the world is badly combating against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The global entertainment industry is among the worst affected sectors with almost all the (entertainment) projects being halted and postponed.

