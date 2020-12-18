Left Menu
Shrek 5: Plot to focus on Shrek's family, Fiona's kids, what more we know

18-12-2020
On November 6, 2018, Variety reported that Chris Meledandri had been tasked to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5. Image Credit: Facebook / Shrek

Seven years before, NBC Universal had decided to work on Shrek 5. Many rumors earlier emerged claiming that Shrek 5 had been cancelled. It's true that Shrek 4 took place in 2010 but the idea of making the fifth movie has never been dropped.

The producer, Jeffrey Katzenberg revealed long time back that the Shrek story had been outlined into five films almost from the beginning. "Before the first one was finished we talked about what the whole story of Shrek is, and each of the chapters answers questions about the first movie and gives us an insight," said Jeffrey Katzenberg.

On November 6, 2018, Variety reported that Chris Meledandri had been tasked to be the executive producer of both Shrek 5. The characters in Shrek 5 is going to be same but the movie creators want to introduce a new plot and theme. The studio signed up Michael McCullers to work as the new writer.

"He (Meledandri) is creatively going to try to help us figure out how to resurrect Shrek' and add value as we create new franchises. The overall goal will be to maximize revenues by creating popular characters which can be licensed out for lucrative spin-off merchandise and theme park attractions," NME quoted the NBCUniversal head as saying after officially announcing the film, EconoTimes noted.

Fans need to wait for Shrek 5 till 2022. According to some reports, the making of Shrek 5 was affected in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic like other entertainment projects. Almost all the movie, television or any sort of entertainment projects were halted and postponed.

The movie creators want to instill new plot and theme in Shrek 5, Collider reported. Shrek and Donkey will have much more adventures in Shrek 5. If rumors are to be believed, the characters in Shrek 5 will be familiar to modern gadgets like smartphones and many more. The plot will focus on Shrek's family, his and Fiona's kids who are grown-up or teenagers now.

Shrek 5 is expected to hit the big screens in September 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

