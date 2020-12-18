Left Menu
Berlin film festival postponed to later in 2021 due to virus

The Berlinale had been scheduled for February in the German capital but cannot go ahead due to the likelihood that coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings will continue, organizers said.To give the film industry a venue to market their products in the first quarter, however, a virtual Berlinale will be held online in March. The division makes it possible to maintain the two supporting pillars film market and festival, organisers said.

The annual Berlin International Film Festival is being put off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and split into two parts later in 2021, organisers said Friday. The “Berlinale” had been scheduled for February in the German capital but cannot go ahead due to the likelihood that coronavirus restrictions on large gatherings will continue, organizers said.

To give the film industry a venue to market their products in the first quarter, however, a virtual Berlinale will be held online in March. Then in June, organizers are scheduling a summer event with numerous film screenings for the public in theaters and the open air. “The division makes it possible to maintain the two supporting pillars: film market and festival,” organisers said.

