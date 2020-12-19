Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am back: Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital

Choreographer-filmmaker choreographer and director Remo DSouza, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital here after suffering a heart attack, has been discharged. The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on reality show Dance India Dance was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on December 11. and thanks to all my friends, he captioned the post.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:57 IST
I am back: Remo D'Souza discharged from hospital

Choreographer-filmmaker choreographer and director Remo D'Souza, who was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital here after suffering a heart attack, has been discharged. The 46-year-old director and ex-judge on reality show ''Dance India Dance'' was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben hospital on December 11. Taking to Instagram, D'Souza posted a video and revealed that he is back at his home now

''Thank you all for the love, prayers and blessings I am back... thank you @gabrieldsouzaaa @_adonis_ and @edie_rockwood for the beautiful welcome back ... and thanks to all my friends,'' he captioned the post. D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers in Bollywood with films such as ''Tum Bin'', ''Kaante'', ''Dhoom'', ''Rock On!'' and ''Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'' to his credit

As a director, he has made movies such as ''F.A.L.T.U'', ''ABCD'', ''A Flying Jatt'' and ''Race 3''.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU drugs regulator says limited number of documents accessed in cyberattack

Europes medicines regulator said on Friday an investigation had so far revealed that a limited number of third-party documents were unlawfully accessed in a recent cyberattack and that it had engaged an external agency to carry out a full p...

U.S. House Majority Leader Hoyer sets 5 p.m deadline for next steps to fund gov't

With fewer than 10 hours remaining before U.S. government agencies run out of money, U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer set a 5 p.m. ET 2200 GMT deadline for deciding how to avert shutting down agency operations. Spea...

U.S. says Ghislaine Maxwell should stay behind bars, deserves no bail

U.S. prosecutors on Friday said Ghislaine Maxwell, the former associate of Jeffrey Epstein charged with helping enable his sexual abuses, should remain in jail, and urged a federal judge to reject her proposed 28.5 million bail package. In ...

Iconic Washington Monument shut after visit by COVID-infected Interior secretary

The U.S. Interior Department said on Friday it has temporarily closed the Washington Monument because of a shortage of staff due to quarantines following a recent visit by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who is infected with the coronav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020