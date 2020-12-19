Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Attack on Titan manga is take long hiatus between two chapters. The manga lovers are now passionately looking forward to the release of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent chapter.

Most importantly, Attack on Titan Chapter 136 will not be out before January. The imminent chapter is going to be awesome and quite interesting, which fans can guess after reading Chapter 135 on various websites.

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 will continue with the final Titan war that already started earlier. It will disclose more Titans. There is a big possibility for Zeke and Eren to be featured in the upcoming chapter of Attack on Titan.

The previous Attack on Titan Chapter 135 covered a small portion of the major battle that fans expected to be featured for a good amount of time. Hence, we can say that Chapter 136 will feature the battle in details. It is also possible for Attack on Titan Chapter 137 to continue featuring the battle.

On the other hand, the manga aficionados can be amazed seeing several turns and twists in Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Some of them are even taken out of the battle to be safe. Micky reported that Levi could barely move with his leg injury, while a long-tongued Titan took Armin away.

The spoilers for Attack on Titan Chapter 136 is expected to come out on January 4, 2021. Currently, it is quite an early time to predict what can be seen in the imminent chapter as the spoilers are yet to be out.

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 is likely to be released on Saturday, January 9, 2021. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of Attack on Titan Chapter 136. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

