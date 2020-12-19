Left Menu
Gillian Anderson, 'The Crown' creator Peter Morgan split

Anderson, 52 and Morgan ,57, recently worked together on the latest season of the Netflix royals series, which featured the actor as British Prime Minister Margaret ThatcherThe X-Files star split from first husband Clyde Klotz, with whom she shares daughter Piper, 26, in 1997, and from second husband Julian Ozanne in 2006.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:13 IST
Actor Gillian Anderson and ''The Crown'' creator Peter Morgan have parted ways. According to Page Six, the duo split amicably after being together for four years. Anderson, 52 and Morgan ,57, recently worked together on the latest season of the Netflix royals series, which featured the actor as British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher

The ''X-Files'' star split from first husband Clyde Klotz, with whom she shares daughter Piper, 26, in 1997, and from second husband Julian Ozanne in 2006. She was in relationship with Mark Griffiths from 2006 to 2015. They have two children, sons Oscar, 14, and Felix, 12

Morgan has five children from his marriage to Lila Schwarzenberg.

