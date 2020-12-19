Left Menu
Fairy Tail Season 10 updates – Is there any renewal possibility?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-12-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 14:27 IST
Many anime enthusiasts may not be aware that it was already declared that Season 9 would mark the end to Fairy Tail. Image Credit: YouTube / Newstrailers

Since Fairy Tail Season 9 dropped its finale in Sept last year, the manga and anime enthusiasts are ardently looking forward to (Fairy Tail) Season 10. Read further to know more.

Fans are wondering if Fairy Tail will ever be renewed for Season 10. The global anime lovers believe that the creators still should continue with the making of tenth season. The previous season premiered on October 7, 2018 on TV Tokyo and was simultaneously released by Funimation with a broadcast dub in North America. The finale was aired on September 29, 2019.

Many anime enthusiasts may not be aware that it was already declared that Season 9 would mark the end to Fairy Tail. It was never said that Fairy Tail would be made for Season 10.

The previous season brought the conclusion to Natsu and Lucy's adventures after their struggle against Acnologia. There is nothing left in the story for making Fairy Tail Season 10. However, everything depends on the series makers who may ever think of bringing it with a new story.

The last season of Fairy Tail was made into two story arcs. The first seven episodes continue the 'Avatar' arc, which adapts material from the final chapter of the 49th volume to the second-to-last chapter of the 51st volume of the Fairy Tail manga by Hiro Mashima, depicting Natsu, Lucy, and Happy's journey to reorganize their disbanded guild.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series and Japanese manga.

