Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 release on Dec 20, new arc gets title ‘Granola the Survivor Arc’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-12-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 16:44 IST
Daikaioshin will make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 to meet Oob. Image Credit: Facebook / Dragon Ball Super

The manga enthusiasts are highly excited as they are just a few hours away from the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67. The spoilers and raw scans out now teasing the commencement of a new arc and arriving antagonists.

Dragon Ball Super has shared a sneak peek at Chapter 67 of the series. The manga enthusiasts will be happy that it had confirmed that the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc would come to a completion before the end of 2020.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 starts with Kuririn, Yamcha, Gohan and other members from the Dragon Team congratulating Goku for beating Moro and saving Earth. The spoilers also show that Granola crashing his ship into another vessel and some sort of clones are awakened.

The title of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 is 'A Conclusion And Then…'. Dragon Ball Super new trailer confirms that the new arc is titled 'Granola the Survivor Arc' and it will feature Granola as the new villain.

The spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 states: Yunba asks Jaco if 73's really destroyed, then he smiles because the Galactic Patrol didn't check if 73 is really destroyed. The scene moves to 73's remains at battlefield, something/some kind of pieces jump into 73's head and suddenly his eyes start glowing.

On the other hand, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 will show fans Vegeta pulling powers from other fighters. After doing so, he can use Ultra Instinct in future. Goku is likely to fight angels next as he absolutely dominated Moro in the last part of the fight.

Daikaioshin will make an appearance in Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 to meet Oob. Oob's chi played a significant role in Goku's great power that broke Moro's crystal. The Grand Supreme Kai thanks Buu's reincarnation for sharing his power with Goku, Micky noted.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 67 is slated to be out on Sunday, December 20, 2020. You can read it online free through MangaPlus and Shonen Jump on Viz Media's website. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

