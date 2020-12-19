Is there any possibility for Teen Titans Season 6? What we know so far

Teen Titans enthusiasts have not yet given up their hope for Season 6. Chances of its making seem to be quite less. Season 5 premiered on September 24, 2005 and dropped its finale on January 16, 2006.

Why do Teen Titans followers still crave for Season 6? Many questions were unanswered in Season 5 with a rather abrupt ending. Fans believe those cliffhangers should be addressed and solved.

Teen Titans Season 5 showed the Teen Titans joining forces with numerous other heroes to fight with the Brotherhood of Evil, Beast Boy's longtime adversaries, and their army of antagonists. The show spawned a spin-off, titled Teen Titans Go!, which received a theatrical film released on July 27, 2018, titled Teen Titans Go! To the Movies.

Let's remind that, Warner Bros. and Cartoon Network earlier officially declared that Teen Titans would end with Season 6. The series had to be dropped due to many other factors; one of those factors is the low rating of the previous two seasons.

However, the avid followers of Teen Titans created a petition to induce the creators for renewing the series for Season 6. Obviously, the petition accumulated huge attention and momentum over two years after its creation. But there's no response from the creators regarding renewing the globally-acclaimed series. If you really want Teen Titans for at least one more season, you can freely sign a petition here.

Fans still continue to believe Teen Titans Season 6 will see daylight someday and be renewed. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated superhero television series.