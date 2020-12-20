Left Menu
American rapper Gerald Earl Gillium, professionally known by his stage name G-Eazy, celebrated his girlfriend Ashley Benson's 31st birthday on Saturday (local time), along with a special tribute for her.

ANI | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-12-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 14:21 IST
Love you to the moon and back: G-Eazy gushes over girlfriend on her birthday
G-Eazy with girlfriend Ashley Benson (Image Courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Gerald Earl Gillium, professionally known by his stage name G-Eazy, celebrated his girlfriend Ashley Benson's 31st birthday on Saturday (local time), along with a special tribute for her. According to E! News, the 'Guala' rapper took to his Instagram and wished his girlfriend a happy birthday by sharing photos of her in the post and professing his love for the 'Pretty Little Liars' alum. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back."

In the post, the 31-year-old rapper shared three photos of Ashley and him, including one in which they can be seen wearing blue colored surgical masks on their chin. Other photos included one where the actor can be seen kissing the rapper on his cheeks and three other solo photos of Ashley. As per E! News, the rumors of their affair had first sparked six months ago with some PDA photos in Los Angeles, only to be later confirmed officially over a month back. The couple had made their relationship official on Instagram back on November 2, by sharing photos of them dressed for Halloween as Batman and Catwoman.

