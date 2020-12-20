Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zac Efron looks dashing with new mini mullet hairstyle

Breaking down from his previous hairstyle, Hollywood star Zac Efron has tried a completely new amazing look called 'mini mullet'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 20:10 IST
Zac Efron looks dashing with new mini mullet hairstyle
Zac Efron with salon staff (Image courtesy: Attaboy hair salon Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Breaking down from his previous hairstyle, Hollywood star Zac Efron has tried a completely new amazing look called 'mini mullet'. According to People Magazine, earlier this week, Attaboy hair salon in Kent Town, Australia, posted a series of photos of Efron visiting the establishment for a "tidy up" where stylist Luke Munn gave him a mullet with shaved sides.

In the photos, the 33-year-old star is seen smiling with the Attaboy staff while showing off his new mullet, which is only noticeable when looking at the back of the actor's head. "@zacefron dropped into @attaboy_hair Kent Town for a tidy up today, so we gave him a mullet ," the shop captioned the post.

As reported by People Magazine, the shop also noted that Efron got to try his hand at hairstyling, giving the "boss man, Robby, a trim." The post included a photo of Efron looking focused as he carefully snipped the top of Robby's hair.

Referencing one of Efron's movies, the shop teased the actor "made [Robby] feel 17 again [?]." Efron has been living in Australia for much of 2020 and has been enjoying the outdoors and spending time with new girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of ISL match between Kerala Blasters and SC East Bengal at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATIONS Gill, Rahul and Pant get ready for Boxing Day ...

Maha CM inspects ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inspected the ongoing Metro rail work in Mumbai. During the visit, he directed the authorities to ensure that the quality of work is good and that it gets completed within the set deadli...

Kuwait's key reformer, son of late emir, dies at 72

Kuwaits Sheikh Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, the eldest son of the late emir, who emerged as an influential reformer in the oil-rich Gulf sheikhdom, died on Sunday, the countrys state-run news agency reported. He was 72. Sheikh Nasser, who held va...

Pope snubs Vatican's sci-fi Nativity scene, directs visitors to others

Pope Francis on Sunday appeared to add his own thumbs-down to widespread criticism of an unorthodox nativity scene in St. Peters Square, telling visitors to instead visit a nearby exhibition of traditional crches. At his last Sunday blessin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020