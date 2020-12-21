Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' sells a million copies worldwide in first week

Musician Taylor Swift's latest album 'Evermore' has become her third album in the last 16 months to sell a million copies in its first week globally.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-12-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 10:27 IST
Taylor Swift's 'Evermore' sells a million copies worldwide in first week
Musician Taylor Swift (Image Source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI

Musician Taylor Swift's latest album 'Evermore' has become her third album in the last 16 months to sell a million copies in its first week globally. As per Variety, Republic Records shared that 'Evermore' is also Swift's eighth straight studio release to sell a million copies in a week in her career.

It is only Swift's debut album 'Taylor Swift' that had failed to sell a million copies worldwide. The 31-year-old musician's every release since her 2008 release 'Fearless' has done so. According to Variety, 'Evermore' is quite certain to have a big second week to follow after the great first week.

Swift's previous album 'Folklore' which was released only four and a half months ago continues to retain its top seller position of 2020. 'Folklore' also came out to be the biggest debut of the year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple puts supplier Wistron on notice after Indian factory violence

Apple Inc has placed supplier Wistron Corp on probation, saying on Saturday it would not award the Taiwanese contract manufacturer new business until it addressed the way workers were treated at its southern India plant. Early findings of a...

Kenya: Ruto urges political leaders to not sell their agendas of 'negative ethnicity'

The Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto has asked the secretariat of Building Bridges Initiative BBI to provide public copies of proposed emendations for a credible referendum, according to a report by Capital News.In a prayer gathering...

Discussions on global growth cannot happen among few, table must be bigger: PM Modi

Asserting that growth patterns must follow a human-centric approach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said discussions on global growth cannot happen only among a few as the table must be bigger and the agenda broader. Addressing the ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Australias New South Wales state says cases at 3-day lowAustralias most populous state, New South Wales NSW, on Monday reported its lowest one-day rise in new COVID-19 cases in thr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020