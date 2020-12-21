One Punch Man Chapter 137 spoilers: Heroes & monsters continue to clash

The release of One Punch Man Chapter 136 might have severely excited fans, but the long hiatus over a month is more painful. Here will discuss here what fans can see in One Punch Man Chapter 137.

No one has any official update on the schedule of One Punch Man Chapter 137. Yusuke Murata's working style is different from other Japanese manga writers, hence it is tough to say when Chapter 137 will be released. Some sources claim that Murata has been busy redrawing the manga.

The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 137 can be out anytime as Yusuke Murata just posts the manga scans free on Imgur to get feedback before the official release. Saitama is missing in action in Chapter 136 but the other heroes and monsters continue to clash. Saitama's presence is doubtful as the Caped Baldy has been missing for a long time.

One Punch Man Chapter 137 spoilers will be out 5 to 6 days before its original release. However, fans can see a conversation between Amai Mask and Alloy in the imminent chapter as the previous issue portrayed plenty of developments for all the characters.

The heroes are planning to use Tank Top Master's travel tactic to get some elevation. This is expected to be portrayed in One Punch Man Chapter 137. But there is Driveknight who seems to be driving down the tower so maybe the big fight is making its way to the surface.

One Punch Man Chapter 137 is likely to reveal more about Blast or Saitama making it back to the surface. Saitama is currently stuck under the rubble which is just an excuse to make sure that he doesn't defeat the villains in a single punch.

One Punch Man Chapter 137 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 3, 2020. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

