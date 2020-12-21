Left Menu
Development News Edition

One Punch Man Chapter 137 spoilers: Heroes & monsters continue to clash

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:52 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:52 IST
One Punch Man Chapter 137 spoilers: Heroes & monsters continue to clash
One Punch Man Chapter 137 is likely to reveal more about Blast or Saitama making it back to the surface. Image Credit: Facebook / One Punch Man - The Strongest

The release of One Punch Man Chapter 136 might have severely excited fans, but the long hiatus over a month is more painful. Here will discuss here what fans can see in One Punch Man Chapter 137.

No one has any official update on the schedule of One Punch Man Chapter 137. Yusuke Murata's working style is different from other Japanese manga writers, hence it is tough to say when Chapter 137 will be released. Some sources claim that Murata has been busy redrawing the manga.

The spoilers for One Punch Man Chapter 137 can be out anytime as Yusuke Murata just posts the manga scans free on Imgur to get feedback before the official release. Saitama is missing in action in Chapter 136 but the other heroes and monsters continue to clash. Saitama's presence is doubtful as the Caped Baldy has been missing for a long time.

One Punch Man Chapter 137 spoilers will be out 5 to 6 days before its original release. However, fans can see a conversation between Amai Mask and Alloy in the imminent chapter as the previous issue portrayed plenty of developments for all the characters.

The heroes are planning to use Tank Top Master's travel tactic to get some elevation. This is expected to be portrayed in One Punch Man Chapter 137. But there is Driveknight who seems to be driving down the tower so maybe the big fight is making its way to the surface.

One Punch Man Chapter 137 is likely to reveal more about Blast or Saitama making it back to the surface. Saitama is currently stuck under the rubble which is just an excuse to make sure that he doesn't defeat the villains in a single punch.

One Punch Man Chapter 137 is expected to be out on Sunday, January 3, 2020. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. But you are suggested to wait for the official release of the English version of the imminent chapter. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: One Punch Man Season 3 will have more sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Air traffic agency sees major impact from UK travel shutdown

Europe faces a significant impact to its air transport corridors after several nations cut transport links with Britain over fears of a new coronavirus strain, the Eurocontrol air traffic control agency warned on Monday.Well see a significa...

Once vaccine comes, COVID-19 will go away: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday said a COVID-19 vaccine will be available in the country in one or two months. Once the vaccine comes, corona will go from here the country, he told reporters in Panaji.A vaccine against COVID-19 wil...

At 5.6 degree Celsius, Parbhani coldest in Maharashtra

Parbhani city on Monday recorded the lowest temperature at 5.6 degree Celsius in Maharashtra, mainly on account of cold winds coming from north India, an official said. He said the temperature will remain low till December 31 in Parbhani an...

Thane: 2 held for robbing gold, silver worth Rs 3 lakh

Two history-sheeters were arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 3.09 lakh, Thane police said on Monday. Crime Branch Unit V senior inspector Vikas Ghodke said Kunal Jagtap 24 and Amit J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020