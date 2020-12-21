Left Menu
Veteran journalist Tultul Barua dies at 88

She was also associated with the All India Radio and was one of the first female singers of the radio centre here.Barua, a recipient of the state literary pension, had translated several books from English to Assamese, edited books and compiled school text-books, particularly essays.

Veteran journalist Tultul Barua died at her residence here on Monday due to old age-related ailments, her family said. She was 88.

Her husband and two sons have predeceased her. She is survived by her two daughters-in-law and two grandchildren.

As per her wishes, Barua's eyes were donated to the Shankardeva Nethralaya and body to the Anatomy Department of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. A post-graduate in Physics from Calcutta University, Barua worked in the popular weekly 'Saptahik Nilachal', besides 'Sadinia Nagarik' and 'Kishor'.

After her marriage in 1956, she lived in Mumbai for 16 years and was closely associated with the Films Division of India. She was also associated with the All India Radio and was one of the first female singers of the radio centre here.

Barua, a recipient of the state literary pension, had translated several books from English to Assamese, edited books and compiled school text-books, particularly essays. She was also associated with several literary organisations. Her death was widely condoled.

