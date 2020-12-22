Bassem Youssef working on ‘The Magical Reality Of Nadia’ animated series
Egyptian comedian-political satirist Bassem Youssef is developing an animated series based on his forthcoming book The Magical Reality Of Nadia. Youssef will serve as executive producer on the show as well as voice one of the pivotal characters. Brad Graeber and Daniel Dominguez will also serve as executive producers.PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:16 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:16 IST
Egyptian comedian-political satirist Bassem Youssef is developing an animated series based on his forthcoming book ''The Magical Reality Of Nadia''. According to Deadline, Youssef is collaborating with Powerhouse Animation Studios to adapt the book, inspired by his own life experiences. The book is described as is a ''humorous and heartfelt story about prejudice, friendship, empathy, and courage.'' Youssef has co-penned the book with Catherine R Daly and Douglas Holgate has done the illustrations. ''The Magical Reality Of Nadia'' book will come out in February next year. Youssef will serve as executive producer on the show as well as voice one of the pivotal characters. Brad Graeber and Daniel Dominguez will also serve as executive producers.
ALSO READ
Reliance Capital: Deadline for bids for subsidiaries extended till Dec 17
Ireland says Wednesday a hard deadline for Brexit talks
Sebi extends deadline for comments on minimum public offer requirement to Dec 24
U.S. Congress confronts COVID-19 aid hurdles as funding deadline looms
Hundreds block streets in Armenia after PM ignores deadline to step down