Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: Colorful 'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters, and living rooms, on Christmas;

The movie studio behind the "James Bond" franchise has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process, the source said, asking not to be identified. Box Office: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Sputters in China, Grosses $38.5 Million Overseas Diana Prince may be able to best Cheetah, but she's no match for a global pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2020 10:41 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 10:26 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Colorful 'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters, and living rooms, on Christmas;
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Colorful 'Wonder Woman 1984' hits theaters, and living rooms, on Christmas

Comic book hero Wonder Woman returns to the screen on Christmas Day with a hefty mission: bring holiday cheer to pandemic-weary audiences, provide a boost to struggling movie theaters, and lure new viewers to the HBO Max streaming service. Set in the over-the-top, neon-infused 1980s, "Wonder Woman 1984" is the biggest movie so far to land in theaters and on a U.S. streaming service at the same time.

The plan was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic that has crushed moviegoing and kept many cinemas closed.

Movie studio behind 'James Bond' franchise explores sale U.S. movie studio MGM Holdings is exploring a sale, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The movie studio behind the "James Bond" franchise has tapped investment banks Morgan Stanley and LionTree LLC and started a formal sale process, the source said, asking not to be identified.

Box Office: 'Wonder Woman 1984' Sputters in China, Grosses $38.5 Million Overseas Diana Prince may be able to best Cheetah, but she's no match for a global pandemic. "Wonder Woman 1984" opened to a less than heroic $18.8 million in China over the weekend and a disappointing $38.5 million overseas. That's far less than the $38 million that the first "Wonder Woman" grossed in its opening weekend in China and likely means that the follow-up will earn far less than the $90.5 million that its predecessor pulled in from the country over the course of its run. China is one of the few theatrical markets where moviegoing had shown signs of life during a public health catastrophe, but revenues around the country were still down 30%. "Wonder Woman 1984" wasn't the only blockbuster hopeful that sputtered. "The Rescue," a Chinese action movie, made just under $36 million in its initial weekend.

That's far below projections and could mean the film will lose money.

Boba Fett to get own 'Star Wars' spinoff TV series Boba Fett is joining the "Star Wars" characters who are stepping out from the background and getting their own show. Jon Favreau, creator of Disney's hit TV series "The Mandalorian," said on Monday that the "The Book of Boba Fett" will be a standalone spinoff series starring the clone bounty hunter previously best known for helping to capture Han Solo in the sci-fi saga.

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Italian police accuse cryptocurrency exchange boss of huge fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung expands TV Plus video service to 12 countries globally

Samsung has expanded its free Smart TV video service, Samsung TV Plus, to a total of 12 countries and 742 channels worldwide. The service now brings access to over 60 million Samsung Smart TVsThe new additions, Australia and Brazil, join th...

Embassy REIT raises Rs 3,680 cr to part fund acquisition of IT park

Embassy Office Parks REIT has raised Rs 3,680 crore USD 501 million through the sale of units to institutional investors and will use this amount to partly fund its acquisition of IT park Embassy TechVillage in Bengaluru. Embassy REIT is In...

Loss of anti-tumour protein may cause resistance to certain cancer therapies

The absence of a protein that works to prevent tumour formation may explain why some patients are resistant to common cancer therapy, according to Penn State College of Medicine researchers. They said that testing cancers for the presence o...

PM Narendra Modi releases special postal stamp to mark Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations.

PM Narendra Modi releases special postal stamp to mark Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020