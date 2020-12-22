Left Menu
Ayushmann Khurrana to star in and as 'Doctor G' for Junglee Pictures' next

After two successful collaborations 'Bareily Ki Barfi' and 'Badhaai Ho,' Ayushmann Khurrana and Junglee Pictures are coming together with their next movie titled 'Doctor G.'

Updated: 22-12-2020 12:35 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana with script of 'Doctor G' (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

After two successful collaborations 'Bareily Ki Barfi' and 'Badhaai Ho,' Ayushmann Khurrana and Junglee Pictures are coming together with their next movie titled 'Doctor G.' "Doctor G is a script that I fell in love with instantly because it is super fresh. It is an extremely unique and an innovative concept that will make you laugh and also make you ponder," Khurrana said.

"I'm excited to don the doctor's coat for the first time in my career and also deliver a message in the process that will hopefully speak directly to your hearts," he added. To be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, the film is a campus comedy-drama where the main protagonist will be seen playing a doctor.

Ayushmann's previous collaborations with Junglee Pictures has owned the Box Office collections. 'Badhaai Ho' released in 2018 and won two National Awards one of them for the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. 'Bareily Ki Barfi' that hit the screens in 2017 was a film appreciated widely by the audiences and the critics at the same time. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

