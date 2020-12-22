Left Menu
Karan Johar announces 'epic series' to celebrate 75 years of India's independence

Friends from the creative fraternity Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain come together to tell incredible stories of our freedom narendramodi ji, Johar tweeted.The official handle of Vijans production house, Maddock Films, tweeted that the team has come together to chronicle stories for young audiences.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 12:35 IST
Filmmaker Karan Johar on Tuesday announced an ''epic series'' as part of the ''Change Within'' initiative to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence. On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti this year, Johar, along with filmmakers including Ekta Kapoor and Aanand L Rai, launched the initiative aimed towards creating inspiring content about the ''valor, values and culture'' of India.

Johar took to Twitter and shared the announcement, tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and producer Dinesh Vijan are also part of the initiative. ''Happy to announce our first Epic series of #ChangeWithin initiatives to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Friends from the creative fraternity Rajkumar Santoshi, Dinesh Vijan and Mahaveer Jain come together to tell incredible stories of our freedom @narendramodi ji,'' Johar tweeted.

The official handle of Vijan's production house, Maddock Films, tweeted that the team has come together to chronicle stories for ''young audiences''. ''To celebrate 75 years of Independence, #RajkumarSantoshi, #DineshVijan and #MahaveerJain coming together to tell incredible stories of our freedom for young audiences. ''An epic series by #ChangeWithin initiative, produced by #MaddockFilms & #SundialEntertainment. @narendramodi ji,'' the tweet read. Earlier, the filmmakers had said they drew inspiration from the prime minister and were looking forward to celebrating the spirit of the freedom movement.

