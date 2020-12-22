Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katrina Kaif champions cause of right to education, urges people to donate for Madurai school

Actor Katrina Kaif has urged people to donate towards building classrooms for underprivileged children at a school in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children, the 37-year-old actor wrote.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:55 IST
Katrina Kaif champions cause of right to education, urges people to donate for Madurai school

Actor Katrina Kaif has urged people to donate towards building classrooms for underprivileged children at a school in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. Kaif took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared a video of the Mountain View School, which has been built with the assistance of the Bollywood star's mother Suzanne.

''So proud to present to you all the school built from the ground up by my mom and her charity. Since 2015, Mountain View School in Madurai has actively been working to provide quality English-medium education to lesser privileged children,'' the 37-year-old actor wrote. Kaif said the school currently teaches 200 students and has classrooms up to grade four. As a part of the campaign by Relief Projects India, the ''Bharat'' star urged people to fund the school.

''Let us do our bit so that more and more children can fulfil their dreams. Considering the tough times we are in, it is even more important to be there for one another,'' she added. The school's fundraiser page on Ketto stated that there is a need of 14 more rooms to accommodate classes up to eighth standard.

Through the initiative, Kaif aims to work towards quality education without discrimination and spread awareness on issues such as female infanticide, foeticide and girl child education..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppo sets up first 5G innovation lab in India

Smartphone maker Oppoon Tuesday said it has set up of its 5G innovation lab in India which is also the companys first 5G lab outside China. The company plans to set up three more functional labs dedicated to camera, power and battery, and p...

Central Bank of India launches contactless debit card in association with NPCI

State-owned Central Bank of India on Tuesday said it has launched contactless RuPay Select debit card in association with the National Payments Corporation of India NPCI. The card was launched by Central Bank of India MD and CEO Pallav Moha...

World Bank Group releases assessments of economic trends in Tunisia

The World Bank Group today released its annual Tunisia Economic Monitor, which provides timely, comprehensive assessments of current economic trends in Tunisia and analysis of the countrys broader development challenges. Tunisia is expectin...

China's new space carrier rocket successfully launches five satellites on its maiden flight

Chinas new medium-lift carrier rocket Long March-8 made its maiden flight on Tuesday, sending five satellites successfully into planned orbit, the countrys space agency said. The rocket was launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020