Black Clover Chapter 277: Release in Jan 2021, Zenon fights Langris, Yuno

On one side, the manga lovers are quite happy with the recent release of Black Clover Chapter 276, but the already-stated break before the release of Black Clover Chapter 277 is quite disappointing. The real fact is that the manga enthusiasts need to wait till the first week of January 2021 for Chapter 277.

The Japanese comic book artist Yūki Tabata might be ready with Black Clover Chapter 277 but the manga devotees will only get to go through it in January 2021. The spoilers can't be expected to be out before December 30 or 31.

The imminent Black Clover Chapter 277 will show Noelle fighting Vanica for her mother and it is high time we get to see the Ultimate Magic technique. The comic book artist Yūki Tabata has always been symmetrical about the storyline, thus, he tries to give equal screen time to every possible character. Asta was absent in the previous chapter and fans are expecting him and Liebe preparing for the next battle.

Black Clover Chapter 277 may show match-ups between the knights and the devils of the Spade Kingdom. According to EconoTimes, Dante will be fighting again and it could be against Asta if he will be able to come while the battle is still at the peak.

The upcoming Black Clover Chapter 277 will disclose what will happen to Zenon as he fights Langris and Yuno. A twist took place in Chapter 276 when Yuno declared that he would become the Wizard King. Zenon fears that he cannot control the mana inside the absolute space. Zenon was seen unleashing Spatial Mana Domination. He announced that he would annihilate them without even taking a step.

Black Clover Chapter 276 is set to be out on Sunday, January 3, 2020. The leaks will be updated once the raw scans are verified and translated into English. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

