Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonakshi terms herself as 'Pilates girl' in latest Instagram post

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday treated fans to a glimpse of her workout session and termed herself as 'the pilates girl'

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:25 IST
Sonakshi terms herself as 'Pilates girl' in latest Instagram post
Sonakshi Sinha (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday treated fans to a glimpse of her workout session and termed herself as 'the pilates girl' The 'Dabangg' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a picture from her pilates session. Sporting a camouflage jegging, and a black mesh top, Sinha tied her hair in a neat ponytail as she continued her workout.

With her legs stretched on the pilates machine, the 'Holiday' star balanced herself with her arms in the air. The actor also shared workout advice for her fans in the caption to the post.

"Align your mind... the body will follow! #pilatesgirl" wrote Sinha. Celebrity followers including Huma Qureshi and more than 59 thousand fans liked the post within 46 minutes of being posted.

In appreciation of the post, many left red heart and fire emoticons. The 'Rowdy Rathore' actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans to an adorable picture as she showers love on her furry friend. The actor proved that she is a true pet lover as she channelled her love for her four-legged friend. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

2.4-kg charas seized, 2 held

Two persons were arrested near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradeshs Bahraich district on Tuesday after 2.4 kg of charas worth Rs 75 lakh in the international market was allegedly recovered from them, police saidAdditional Superintendent...

Scientists say UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, warn against more mutations

The faster spreading coronavirus strain first detected in the UK is unlikely to make vaccines less effective as of now but the preventives may need to be appropriately altered if more mutations occur over time, say scientists. More than 40 ...

Issued instructions to all stations, units to take action in cases of honey trapping:Police to HC

The police have told the Delhi High Court that it has issued instructions to all the police stations and units to take action as per law in cases of honey trapping without harassing the accused persons. The submission was made before Justic...

DDC polls: People of Jammu and Kashmir have given full support to Gupkar alliance, says Omar Abdullah

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said people from Jammu as well as Kashmir have extended complete support to the Gupkar alliance and endorsed its plan seeking restoration of J-Ks special status by giving a befitti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020