Sonakshi terms herself as 'Pilates girl' in latest Instagram post

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha on Tuesday treated fans to a glimpse of her workout session and termed herself as 'the pilates girl' The 'Dabangg' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a picture from her pilates session. Sporting a camouflage jegging, and a black mesh top, Sinha tied her hair in a neat ponytail as she continued her workout.

With her legs stretched on the pilates machine, the 'Holiday' star balanced herself with her arms in the air. The actor also shared workout advice for her fans in the caption to the post.

"Align your mind... the body will follow! #pilatesgirl" wrote Sinha. Celebrity followers including Huma Qureshi and more than 59 thousand fans liked the post within 46 minutes of being posted.

In appreciation of the post, many left red heart and fire emoticons. The 'Rowdy Rathore' actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by sharing pictures and videos.

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans to an adorable picture as she showers love on her furry friend. The actor proved that she is a true pet lover as she channelled her love for her four-legged friend. (ANI)