Hugh Jackman, wife go for very chilly swim in The Hamptons

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman was spotted out on a Hamptons beach with wife Deborra-Lee Furness on Monday (local time), and despite it being December in New York, the pair went for a swim.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:56 IST
Image Credit: ANI

According to Page Six, Furness was wearing a wetsuit, so she at least hasn't taken complete leave of her senses, though the 'Wolverine' star Jackman opted for just a pair of swim trunks despite the water temperature in Montauk being recorded at 44 degrees Monday. The duo seemed to cherish each other's company on the outing, as they took a swim together

Accompanied on this jaunt by their dogs, the 52-year-old actor Jackman and Furness even snuck in some PDA while on the beach, the pecked kiss on each other's lips. Jackman also embraced his old 'Wolverine' body, which he maintained by keeping active during the lockdown. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

