Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'The White Tiger' set for January release

The screen adaption of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, 'The White Tiger' is set to premiere on January 22, announced Netflix on Monday (local time). The video streaming platform made the announcement on Instagram, along with a breathtaking trailer of the film. The caption read, "TRAILER- The White Tiger, January 22based on a New York Times best-selling novel. Executive produced by @priyankachopra and @ava."

The movie marks the first lead role of actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films like 'My Name is Khan', 'Mom' and Netflix series 'Leila'. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in lead role among others. The two-minute-twenty-seconds trailer chronicles the life and journey of Gourav (Balram) who is the film's protagonist and works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao. The trailer showcases glimpses of Gourav as he is led down by his employers for his underprivileged background. Eventually, Balram is forced by his bosses to take the fall for a crime he did not commit, the shot then cuts to snaps of him becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok. Directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame, 'The White Tiger' has been executive produced by Chopra Jonas along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. (ANI)