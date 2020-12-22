Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'The White Tiger' set for January release

The screen adaption of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, 'The White Tiger' is set to premiere on January 22, announced Netflix on Monday (local time).

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-12-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 19:23 IST
Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'The White Tiger' set for January release
A still from the trailer (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

The screen adaption of Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel, 'The White Tiger' is set to premiere on January 22, announced Netflix on Monday (local time). The video streaming platform made the announcement on Instagram, along with a breathtaking trailer of the film. The caption read, "TRAILER- The White Tiger, January 22based on a New York Times best-selling novel. Executive produced by @priyankachopra and @ava."

The movie marks the first lead role of actor Adarsh Gourav, known for films like 'My Name is Khan', 'Mom' and Netflix series 'Leila'. It also stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao in lead role among others. The two-minute-twenty-seconds trailer chronicles the life and journey of Gourav (Balram) who is the film's protagonist and works as a driver for Ashok, a wealthy businessman, played by Rajkummar Rao. The trailer showcases glimpses of Gourav as he is led down by his employers for his underprivileged background. Eventually, Balram is forced by his bosses to take the fall for a crime he did not commit, the shot then cuts to snaps of him becoming a successful entrepreneur.

Priyanka Chopra essays the role of Pinky Madam, a first-generation immigrant in the US, who is married to Ashok. Directed by Ramin Bahrani of 'Fahrenheit 451' and '99 Homes' fame, 'The White Tiger' has been executive produced by Chopra Jonas along with Emmy award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt procures paddy worth Rs 79,675 cr at MSP so far; purchase in volume terms up 22 pc

Paddy procurement has increased 22 per cent so far in the ongoing kharif marketing season to 422.01 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 79,675 crore. The kharif marketing season KMS starts from October.Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continui...

Supplementary budget of Rs 4063.89 crore tabled in Uttarakhand Assembly

The Uttarakhand government has tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 4063.89 crore in the state Assembly on the first day of the Winter Session. Through the supplementary budget, the government sought a grant of Rs 2,071 crore under the reven...

Virtual buyer-seller meet held to boost India-Thailand agri-food trade

In a move to boost the exports of Indias agricultural and processed food products, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA, in collaboration with the Indian Embassy in Thailand, organised a virtual Buyer ...

Shami unlikely to play first Test against England, six-week rest cum rehab awaits

India pacer Mohammed Shami is unlikely to play the opening Test against England in February as a six-week rest cum rehabilitation programme awaits him after suffering a wrist fracture. The fast bowler suffered the fracture on his bowling ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020