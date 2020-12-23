'His Dark Materials' renewed for third and final season

Left Menu
Based on Philip Pullmans three-part epic novel series of the same name, the show is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO.His Dark Materials follows Lyra Belacqua Dafne Keen, a young woman from another world who in season two has taken a journey to mysterious abandoned city.

Days ahead of its second season finale, fantasy drama television series ''His Dark Materials'' has been renewed for a third and final season. Based on Philip Pullman's three-part epic novel series of the same name, the show is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO.

''His Dark Materials'' follows Lyra Belacqua (Dafne Keen), a young woman from another world who in season two has taken a journey to mysterious abandoned city. There she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the eight-episode third season will cover the third book in Pullman's trilogy, ''The Amber Spyglass''. Francesca Orsi, executive vp HBO Programming, said the channel is excited for the new and final chapter of the show.

''Bringing Phillip Pullman's epic, intricate and culturally resonant body of work to television has been a tremendous privilege. ''We thank our incredible partners at the BBC and the entire Bad Wolf team, led by the indefatigable Jane Tranter, for their exceptional work on the first two seasons. We look forward to completing the trilogy with this final chapter in Lyra's journey,'' Orsi said. Ben Irving, BBC Drama commissioning editor, Wales, noted it has been a joy to see how ''His Dark Materials'' brought British TV audiences of all ages together on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. ''We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realized drama. Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come,'' Irving added.

''His Dark Materials'' cast also includes Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Andrew Scott, Will Keen, Ruta Gedmintas, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Terence Stamp, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby. Production on the final season is expected to begin in Cardiff, Wales next year.

