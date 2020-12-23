Left Menu
Sidharth Malhotra to headline espionage thriller 'Mission Majnu'

Poster of the film 'Mission Majnu' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmakers Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, are set to collaborate for Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Mission Majnu' - a film on India's most ambitious covert operation. The film that will star Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, is inspired by real events set in the 1970s. It is the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

Taking to their social media, RSVP Movies shared a poster of the film featuring Malhotra. "The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu," tweeted RSVP Movies.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja the thriller stars Malhotra as a RAW agent who leads the mission. This film marks two important firsts - it will be southern superstar Rashmika Mandanna's highly-anticipated Bollywood debut and the directorial debut of award-winning ad filmmaker, Shantanu Bagchi. Talking about the film, Malhotra said that he feels privileged to be a part of a movie that tells the story of India's brave agents.

"Mission Majnu is a patriotic tale inspired by true events that celebrates the hard work of RAW agents who go out of their way to protect the citizens of our country," he said. "It is a privilege to tell the story of our brave agents, and I am eager to revisit a mission that forever changed the relationship between India and Pakistan. I am looking forward to sharing this special film with everyone," he added.

'Mission Majnu' is produced by RSVP and Guilty By Association and will go on floors in February 2021. (ANI)

