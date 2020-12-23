Left Menu
Hailee Steinfield on playing 'smart, witty' Kate Bishop in 'Hawkeye': It really tested me

Bumblebee star Hailee Steinfield says she is excited to bring Kate Bishop, the popular Marvel Comics character, to the screen with the Disney Plus series Hawkeye.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 23-12-2020 14:35 IST
''Bumblebee'' star Hailee Steinfield says she is excited to bring Kate Bishop, the popular Marvel Comics character, to the screen with the Disney Plus series ''Hawkeye''. The show, which hails from Kevin Feige-led Marvel Studios, revolves around actor Jeremy Renner's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character Clint Barton aka Hawkeye.

The project is being planned as a graduation point for Renner's Barton where he passes on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Kate, played by Steinfeld. ''I can't wait for people to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in our own sort of ways. She's such a bad**s, there's no denying that,'' Steinfeld told Entertainment Tonight. ''She's so smart, witty and quick, and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It's really tested me and kept me going through quarantine, I will say. It has given me a reason to stay with it,'' she added.

Created by Jonathan Igla, the series is being directed by Bert & Bertie and Rhys Thomas in New York City. ''I'm working with some incredible filmmakers that are helping me bring her to life... I'm just very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all,'' Steinfeld said. The show will also feature Vera Farmiga as Kate's mother Eleanor Bishop as well as Florence Pugh, who is reprising her character Yelena Belova from the MCU film ''Black Widow'', fronted by Scarlett Johansson.

