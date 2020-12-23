Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50

She went on to become the new face of Chanel and graced the covers of fashion magazines around the world. "It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020," her family said in a statement to the PA news agency.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:14 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:12 IST
Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Stella Tennant, one of Britain's top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday.

Tennant was born into the Scottish aristocracy. Her unconventional, androgynous looks helped her break into the world of fashion in the 1990s. She went on to become the new face of Chanel and graced the covers of fashion magazines around the world.

"It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020," her family said in a statement to the PA news agency. "Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed."

The BBC quoted a police spokesman as saying there were "no suspicious circumstances" surrounding her death, which came five days after her 50th birthday. Away from the catwalk, Tennant campaigned to reduce the environmental impact of the fashion industry.

"It's going to take us a long time to change our habits, but I think that this is so obviously a step in the right direction," she told the Guardian newspaper last year. Tennant retired from the fashion industry in 1998, returning on a part-time basis to shoot clothing campaigns and appear on the runway.

She is survived her husband, David Lasnet, and their four children.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

Health News Roundup: Serbia gets first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine; Papal Christmas, New Year moved indoors because of coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey reports record daily COVID-19 death toll of 259

Turkeys coronavirus death toll rose by 259 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 18,861.Turkey also recorded 19,650 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomati...

Central African Republic: UN rights office warns of ‘escalating violence’ ahead of Sunday poll

We are deeply alarmed by reports of escalating violence stoked by political grievances and hate speech, resulting in the forced displacement of civilians, including to neighbouring countries, Liz Throssell, a Geneva-based spokesperson for...

Britain's fresh food supply at risk until Dover backlog cleared

British supplies of some fresh food, mainly fruit and vegetables, are at risk of running out until a backlog of trucks at the port of Dover is cleared and links with France return to normal, the UK retail industry said on Wednesday. A parti...

Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50

Stella Tennant, one of Britains top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday.Tennant was born into the Scottish aristocracy. Her unconventional, androgynous looks helped her break into the world of fashion in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020