'The ageless wonder' Anil Kapoor rings 64th with 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' team in Chandigarh

Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday ringed in his 64th in Chandigarh with his wife Sunita Kapoor and the cast of his upcoming flick 'Jug Jug Jeeyo.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 10:14 IST
Senior actor Anil Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anil Kapoor on Thursday ringed in his 64th in Chandigarh with his wife Sunita Kapoor and the cast of his upcoming flick 'Jug Jug Jeeyo.' Actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani who had been shooting with Kapoor for the Raj Mehta directorial, took to their Instagram stories to share the videos from the 'Nayak' actor's birthday celebrations.

The videos feature the ever-young and fit actor cutting his birthday cake as he is surrounded by his wife Sunita Kapoor, and the cast of the film including Dhawan, Advani, Youtuber Prajakta Koli, and director Raj Mehta. "Happppyyyy Birthdayy @anilskapoor sir," the 'Kabir Singh' actor wrote along with the video.

Director of 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' Raj Mehta also marked Kapoor's birthday with a special Instagram post where he shared the 'Mr India' actor's solo picture with his birthday cake. Joking on how Anil Kapoor keeps getting younger every year, Mehta wished him "Happy 25th Birthday" and also termed him as the "ageless wonder" in the caption of the post.

"The artist extraordinaire. The ageless wonder. Was, and will always be a fan! Happy 25th Birthday sir!! @anilskapoor," he wrote. One of the fittest senior artists of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor keeps setting fitness goals for the younger generation by sharing his workout pictures and videos on social media.

He has also been lauded by the Sports Minister of India Kiren Rijiju several times for motivating the youth to stay active and fit. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

