Team 'Thalaivi' shares new look of Arvind Swami as MGR on his death anniversary

Marking the death anniversary of the 'People's King' of Tamil Nadu Dr MG Ramachandran, the team of 'Thalaivi' on Thursday revealed a new look of southern star Arvind Swami as MGR from the film. Earlier on the 103rd birth anniversary of MGR, the makers of 'Thalaivi' released the first look of Arvind Swami as the legend MGR, tracing the youth and life of him as an actor.

Now, on the death anniversary, the new look essayed by Arvind Swami presents the late legendary actor and respected politician MGR at the peak of his political career. Directed by AL Vijay, 'Thalaivi' traces the life events of J Jayalalithaa played by Kangana Ranaut along with the humungous contribution of MGR in her journey to stardom and politics.

With the biopic, Arvind Swami is all set to make his comeback in Bollywood after his remarkable performances in 'Roja' and 'Bombay.' While the first look of the actor as MGR received a roaring response, the second look is further expected to create anticipation amongst the masses.

"MGR has been one of the most widely respected and loved figures amongst the people of Tamil Nadu. We as the makers had to be extremely cautioned about the presentation of a personality who is so great in stature," creative producer Brinda Prasad said. "We have made a conscious effort to not just ace the look but also emulate the characteristics of the legendary hero and Arvind Swami has been the apt choice for the role," Prasad added.

Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh; Co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar along with Thirumal Reddy, 'Thalaivi' is a Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment Presentation. The film is directed by Vijay. (ANI)