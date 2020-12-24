Manoj Bajpai, Shiamak Davar, Mary Kom and Ashish Hemrajani, Celebrated at the Teacher's Golden Achievers 2020 Edition

India’s most distinguished achievers platform celebrates Genuine Achievers across Business, Sports, Entertainment and Growing for Good New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India The Teacher’s Golden Thistle Achievers 2020 Edition celebrated the achievements of Manoj Bajpai, Shiamak Davar, Mary Kom and Ashish Hemrajani. The ‘Thistle’ has always been a symbol of recognition of the highest order of human endeavour. Some of the greatest triumphs in life have a defining philosophy behind them. This year taught us all the value of authenticity and genuineness over commercial success. An appropriate fit with this platform that was created to celebrate and recognise individuals who have carved a niche for themselves, and whose achievements inspire people daily. The platform recognizes those achievers who refuse to tread the beaten path and choose to lead by example. This year, achievers have been identified in the fields of Business, Entertainment, contribution to Growing For Good and celebrating A lifetime of accomplishment with ‘Forever Genuine’.

The list of 2020 achievers include: • Teacher’s Golden Thistle Achiever for Business - Ashish Hemrajani, the Founder of Big Tree Entertainment and CEO and Founder of the immensely popular movie an events ticket portal www.bookmyshow.com, for being a pioneer in the space of online entertainment booking in India by creating an interface to make bookings easier for consumers. • Teacher’s Golden Thistle Achiever in Art and Entertainment - Manoj Bajpai, an actor par excellence who has challenged the industry and has gone on to build a formidable legacy for himself as one of the finest actors India has ever seen on the larger screen and most recently on OTT.

• Teacher’s Golden Thistle Achiever ‘Growing for Good’ - ShiamakDavar, the Guru of modern dance in India, for truly believing that dance can be an agent of change. Celebrated for constantly setting new benchmarks for Indian choreography, Shaimak has been an inspiration to aspiring dancers. • Teacher’s Golden Thistle Achiever ‘Forever Genuine’ - Mary Kom, a renowned boxer who dared to dream the impossible. Six-time World Champion, Olympic medalist and Padma Bhushan awardee, Mary has an unsatiated hunger to achieve more and inspiring a generation of Indian female boxers to punch their way through adversity.

Considering the year that has been, the Teacher's Golden Thistle Achievers were announced through a virtual ceremony in partnership with Hotstar on Saturday, 19th December 2020. Hosted by Cyrus Sahukar with special performances by Merlin D'Souza and Mame Khan with 'Worldisthan', 'The Lockdown Circle' from ShiamakDavar's Institute for Performing Arts, The Shillong Chamber Choir and an unforgettable medley by Shankar Mahadevan and Boman Irani, the special episode will be available on the streaming service to celebrate and applaud the genuine spirit of these individuals. About Teacher's Golden Thistle Achievers Teacher's Golden Thistle Achievers are a celebration of authenticity, and genuine achievers in the fields of Business, Arts and Entertainment, and two special categories, Forever Genuine and Growing for Good. It is a tribute to those achievers who have remained authentic to their craft and have dared to dream and pursue their passion despite all odds.

Merlin D'Souza, Mame Khan, 'The Lockdown Circle' from ShiamakDavar's Institute for Performing Arts, The Shillong Chamber Choir, Shankar Mahadevan and Boman Irani perform at Teacher's Golden Thistle Achievers 2020