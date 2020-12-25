Left Menu
MP: Sitar exponent Pt Satish Vyas to be given Tansen award

Updated: 25-12-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 15:14 IST
The Tansen Award 2020 institutedby the Madhya Pradesh culture department will be bestowed onrenowned Sitar player Satish Vyas on the opening day of the 5-day Tansen Sangeet Samaroh in Gwalior on Saturday, anofficial said

Incidentally, Vyas' father maestro CR Vyas was arecipient of the prestigious award, which carries a reward ofRs 2 lakh and a citation, in 1990

The festival, named after the legendary musician whowas born in Behat, will culminate on December 30.

