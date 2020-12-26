Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88; Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price and more

Kevin Spacey, actor accused of sexual misconduct, posts video for ‘suffering’ people Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey on Thursday appealed to people who were struggling with shame or depression not to take their own lives. Spacey, who has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct three years ago, made the plea in a Christmas Eve video titled "1-800 Xmas" that he posted on YouTube.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-12-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 10:29 IST
People News Roundup: NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88; Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88

K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He was 88. In NBA history, only his Boston Celtics teammates Bill Russell and Sam Jones have more championship rings during their playing careers.

Kevin Spacey, actor accused of sexual misconduct, posts video for 'suffering' people

Oscar-winner Kevin Spacey on Thursday appealed to people who were struggling with shame or depression not to take their own lives. Spacey, who has largely disappeared from public view since being accused of sexual misconduct three years ago, made the plea in a Christmas Eve video titled "1-800 Xmas" that he posted on YouTube.

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Burkle, a former family friend of Jackson, recently bought the sprawling 2,700 acre (1,100 hectare) estate, his spokesman said on Thursday.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venues; NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88 and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NHL plans to have Canadian teams play in home venuesThe NHL anticipates the leagues Canadian teams will be able to play games in their home venues when the season starts on Jan. 13. On th...

Delhi CP instructs police to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets during peak hours

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava has instructed his force to avoid setting up non-permanent police pickets using barricades during peak hours as it leads to traffic jams and hampers movement of emergency vehicles. According to an of...

4 killed in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 26 PTI Four people died and onesustained serious injuries on Friday after they were hit by atruck while waiting to board an autorickshaw at Mominpet inVikarabad district, police saidFour people died on the spot. One woman was...

People News Roundup: NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88; Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.NBA-Celtics legend K.C. Jones dead at 88K.C. Jones, one of the most dominant forces in basketball history who won eight NBA champions as a player and four as a coach, died on Friday. He w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020