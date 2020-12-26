Ranveer Singh heaps praise on Mahesh Babu as they unite for ad shoot
Updated: 26-12-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:20 IST
Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday heaped praises on Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu as the two met for an advertisement shoot. The 'Gully Boy' actor shared a picture from the sets of the advertisement shoot with Mahesh Babu.
He complimented the post with a short note dedicated to his "big brother" terming him as the "finest gentlemen." "One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with," he wrote in the caption.
"Our interactions are always enriching. Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu @urstrulymahesh," the caption further read. The commercial will be released in Hindi and Telugu which shows the stardom that Ranveer has in the Southern Indian states and the fan-following that Mahesh Babu commands pan India. (ANI)
