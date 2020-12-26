Left Menu
Ranveer Singh heaps praise on Mahesh Babu as they unite for ad shoot

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday heaped praises on Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu as the two met for an advertisement shoot.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:20 IST
Actors Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday heaped praises on Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu as the two met for an advertisement shoot. The 'Gully Boy' actor shared a picture from the sets of the advertisement shoot with Mahesh Babu.

He complimented the post with a short note dedicated to his "big brother" terming him as the "finest gentlemen." "One of the finest gentlemen I have had the privilege to collaborate with," he wrote in the caption.

"Our interactions are always enriching. Love & Respect to big brother Mahesh Garu @urstrulymahesh," the caption further read. The commercial will be released in Hindi and Telugu which shows the stardom that Ranveer has in the Southern Indian states and the fan-following that Mahesh Babu commands pan India. (ANI)

