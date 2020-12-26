Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring their families together to celebrate Christmas

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought their families together for celebrating Christmas this year. The Bhatt and Kapoor families were seen enjoying the festival together on Friday evening.

The Christmas dinner was hosted by Alia Bhatt's actor mother Soni Razdan and filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt at their residence. Ranbir Kapoor along with his mother and senior actor Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni joined the family at their Christmas celebrations.

The couple's close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined the celebrations. Pictures from the Christmas celebrations of the two families were shared on social media by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)