Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring their families together to celebrate Christmas

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought their families together for celebrating Christmas this year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 12:26 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bring their families together to celebrate Christmas
Bhatt and Kapoor families celebrating Christmas (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt brought their families together for celebrating Christmas this year. The Bhatt and Kapoor families were seen enjoying the festival together on Friday evening.

The Christmas dinner was hosted by Alia Bhatt's actor mother Soni Razdan and filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt at their residence. Ranbir Kapoor along with his mother and senior actor Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni joined the family at their Christmas celebrations.

The couple's close friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt also joined the celebrations. Pictures from the Christmas celebrations of the two families were shared on social media by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 145 pm NATION DEL12 PM-AYUSHMAN BHARAT-JK PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayus...

3-tier grassroot democracy established in J-K, elected DDC members to take oath on Dec 28 polls: J-K LG

With District Development Council DDC elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath...

AMC starts online facility for COVID-19 vaccine registration

The civic body in Gujarats Ahmedabad city has launched an online facility for people from priority groups to register for the COVID-19 vaccine, an official said on Saturday. According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, citizens from pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020