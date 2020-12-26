Left Menu
Development News Edition

May story of transmigration of souls bring hope for 2021: UNESCO DG's wish on Gita Jayanti

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay has wished that the story of transmigration of the soul as described in Bhagwad Gita brings hope for 2021This year Christmas is also GitaJayanti - the day the Bhagavadgita was spoken 55 centuries ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2020 13:42 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 13:42 IST
May story of transmigration of souls bring hope for 2021: UNESCO DG's wish on Gita Jayanti

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay has wished that the story of transmigration of the soul as described in Bhagwad Gita brings hope for 2021

''This year #Christmas is also #GitaJayanti - the day the #Bhagavadgita was spoken 55 centuries ago. 'The soul is unbreakable and insoluble, and can be neither burned nor dried'. May the story of the transmigration of the soul bring hope for 2021,'' she tweeted

''Happy #GitaJayanti2020 and Merry #Christmas #Bhagavadgita is a literary masterpiece and a wealth of wisdom - it was one of the works translated with the support of @UNESCO,'' she said. The Ministry of Education also tweeted, ''As Hon'ble Director-General UNESCO @AAzoulay has put the dialogue between #Arjuna & #Krishna very eloquently, let us all welcome 2021 with new hope and love''.

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane: Sehwag

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Ajinkya Rahane in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has earned him praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag. Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the...

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pa...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 145 pm NATION DEL12 PM-AYUSHMAN BHARAT-JK PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all J-K residents New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayus...

3-tier grassroot democracy established in J-K, elected DDC members to take oath on Dec 28 polls: J-K LG

With District Development Council DDC elections the three-tier grassroot democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir, said Manoj Sinha , Lieutenant Governor of J-K on Saturday while adding that the elected DDC members will take oath...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020