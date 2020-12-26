Left Menu
Rick and Morty Season 5 development revealed, series airs new holiday video

Updated: 26-12-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:37 IST
Rick and Morty Season 5 development revealed, series airs new holiday video
The creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland said in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly that Rick and Morty Season 5 would be out quicker than the previous seasons. Image Credit: Facebook / Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty Season 5 is in the process of making and fans are happy for it. Now the time is wonderful, as we all know, the world just celebrated Christmas amid coronavirus pandemic and is on the threshold of celebrating the New Year. Rick and Morty creators never fail from wishing during these valuable moments every year.

Rick and Morty has released a video on its social media account on December 24 with a very short title 'Happy Human Holiday!' You can watch it here below!

According to a rumor, Rick and Morty Season 4's astonishing sad ending will be the opening scenes of Season 5, the similar way Season 3 picked up where Season 2 left with cliffhangers. With everyone from Mr. Poopybutthole to Tammy returning in season 4, it seems reasonable to suggest that the upcoming season 5 will feature another carry-over, as reported by Screerant.

This above fans' theory claim that Rick and Morty Season 5 will show Rick moving on from the home to another reality where he can forge a new relationship with a new version of his family and avoid repeating the same mistakes. He knows the fact very well that the Smiths are sick of him and won't forgive him again after the previous season's Clone Beth fiasco.

The creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland said in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly that Rick and Morty Season 5 would be out quicker than the previous seasons. "I think it's safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest and last time that it's ever so long that it's ridiculous. I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again," Dan Harmon said.

According to the creators, they already have strategies for the show's (Rick and Morty) future. They are working on Season 5 with full dedication. However, the release date is yet to be confirmed.

We earlier notified you that this adult animated science fiction sitcom knowing that the series was nominated in this year's Emmy Awards. During the ceremony, Adult Swim released a new clip which featured Rick and Morty, the protagonists. This is the first appearance of this globally-acclaimed characters since the previous season concluded.

Rick and Morty Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but is expected to be out in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated television series.

